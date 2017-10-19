SBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting after chase

Kings Mountain, N.C.-- The SBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that ended a multi-county high-speed police chase early Thursday morning.

Kings Mountain's police chief said two of his officers shot and killed the chase suspect near a church parking lot off Branch Street. Investigators said Highway Patrol troopers originally pursued the suspect after he was involved in a hit-and-run in Gaston County.

Troopers chased the suspect into York County, South Carolina where deputies there said the suspect fired a gun at them and rammed his car into a squad car.

"We need help right now! I am disabled!" a York County deputy can be heard saying on dispatch audio. "He just hit my vehicle!"

Investigators said the suspect led officers back to Gaston County where the car chase ended at Cleveland Avenue and Branch Street in Kings Mountain.

Kings Mountain's police chief said the suspect then ran up a hill while firing his gun before encountering two of the chief's officers. The chief said the man then pointed his gun at the officers who then shot and killed him.

Kayla Homesley heard the gunshots going off just down the road from her home.

"They were just right after another," she said while snapping her fingers to demonstrate how rapidly the shots were fired. "It's crazy, of course. You don't want it to be close to home."



High School senior Aaron Cooke lives nearby also heard the gunshots.

He had recently spent time shadowing a Kings Mountain police officer, and he was worried the officer could have been right there when the shots rang out.



"It's very personal to me actually because I've looked into a law enforcement career myself," Cooke said.

As the SBI investigates the officer-involved shooting, both Kings Mountain police officers were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

The man who was killed hasn't yet been identified.

