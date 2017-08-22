SC bank employees killed during robbery, police say

CONWAY, S.C. – Two bank employees were killed during an armed robbery at a Conway, S.C. bank Monday, police said.

According to Conway Police, the robbery occurred at the Crescom Bank on 16th Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Lieutenant Selena Small said the suspect may have left in a white Chrysler with license place IZM 457 and tinted windows.

Agents with the FBI have been called to assist in the investigation, along with other agencies in the area.

