SC lawmaker faces domestic violence charges

Chris Corley (Photo: Aiken County Detention Center)

AIKEN COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- A South Carolina lawmaker is facing several charges after being arrested around 10 p.m. Monday night by the Aiken County Sheriff's Department.

Christopher Corley, from Graniteville, is charged with first degree domestic violence and pointing and presenting firearms at a person.

Corley is a Republican representative for Aiken County.

According to an incident report, Corley and a woman got into an argument and Corley hit the woman causing her to bleed. Deputies say he later went to a vehicle, came back inside, pointed a gun at her and then threatened to kill himself. Deputies say Corley then went into a bedroom and the victim ran to a home across the street.

Corley told deputies that during the argument the woman attempted to strike him in the face, he pushed the woman and she scratched his forehead. Corley was charged after deputies spoke with him and the woman.

House Speaker James Lucas released the following statement: