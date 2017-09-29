SC man accused of threatening school bus driver

Via York County Sheriff's Office

FORT MILL, S.C. -- A South Carolina man has been accused of boarding a Fort Mill school bus and threatening a driver and student.

According to York County Sheriffs the incident happened on August 30 at Epps Road. The suspect, Lamarcus Jerrell Colvin, allegedly boarded the bus and confronted the driver about a write up his son received.

The driver asked Colvin to get off the bus several times. Colvin reportedly exited the bus for a short time before stepping back on and continuing to yell profanities at the driver. Colvin also allegedly yelled at a juvenile on the bus.

He was charged with interfering with operation of a school bus, two counts of harassment and public disorderly conduct.

