S.C. man arrested for neglect after son's struck by bullet

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. -- An Elloree man may face up to 10 years in prison after exchanging gunfire in a vehicle where his child was in the backseat.

According to South Carolina's Law Enforcement, 33-year-old Tyrone Lamar Randolph was charged Monday with unlawful neglect of a child.

The arrest warrant reports that Randolph was driving to purchase illegal narcotics in Santee when he exchanged gunfire with another subject.

During the incident, Randolph's child was in the backseat of the vehicle he arrived in and was struck by a bullet. The report says the bullet hit in the area of the child's neck and head.

The incident is being investigated. Randolph was booked at the Orangeburg - Calhoun Detention Center.

