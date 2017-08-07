SC officials searching for missing, endangered Lancaster man

LANCASTER, S.C. – South Carolina officials are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 75-year-old man.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Bobby Baker was last seen in Lancaster around 11:30 Monday morning.

Baker is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-10, and weighs 175 pounds. He has green eyes and has gray, balding hair. Authorities said he could be wearing navy blue overalls and he wears glasses.

Detectives said Baker drives a red 2005 Chevrolet pickup with South Carolina license plate 43405FM.

Anyone with information about Baker’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

© 2017 WCNC.COM