SC prisoner escapes work release site, police asking for help

CATAWBA, S.C. - A prisoner assigned at Catawba Pre-Release Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina walked off the site and disappeared Friday, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Michael Allman, 37, was employed at Polymer Processing Inc. on a work release while he served 10 years for Second Degree Burglary. He was arrested back in 2015.

He is described as a white male standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 lbs. He has a small build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to Allman's records, this is the first time he has escaped from a work site.

Anyone with information on Michael Allman's whereabouts are asked to call the SCDOC toll free at (877) 349-2130 or their local law enforcement agency.

