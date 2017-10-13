Search underway for stolen service dog

UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- The Union County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance finding a service dog that was stolen.
Manasseh, a English Mastiff service dog, with a black face mask and a black tipped tale was stolen from the 700 block of Bradberry Lane, in Lake Park, N.C. The service dog was last seen on Wednesday, around 1:00 p.m.
A witness described the suspect as a white woman with brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Union County Sheriff or Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600.
