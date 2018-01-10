Second man charged with southeast Charlotte homicide

Lameek Singleton (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A second man has been charged in connection with the murder of a man who was found dead inside a vehicle last August.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Lameek Singleton, 21, was charged with murder in connection with the death of Kyyri De Ji Marquis Doggette. In November, CMPD detectives arrested Andre Earl Brooks in connection with Doggette’s death.

Police said Singleton was already in jail on unrelated charges when he was charged with first-degree murder.

RELATED: CMPD charges man with murder of victim found in car in southeast Charlotte

Officers found the 25-year-old victim inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds on August 8 on Independence Boulevard. Doggette was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call CMPD Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.



© 2018 WCNC.COM