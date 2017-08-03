Security guard shoots man at north Charlotte hotel, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a security guard at a north Charlotte hotel allegedly shot a man Friday morning.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported shooting at the Travel Inn off Reagan Drive a little after 1 a.m. Detectives said the initial investigation indicates that the security guard was approached by two women that said they were assaulted by a man inside one of the hotel’s rooms.

Police said the security guard encountered the man in the parking lot, triggering a physical altercation. During the fight, investigators claim the security guard shot the man. That person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

