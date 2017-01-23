Series of armed robberies in Charlotte, suspects at large

Suspect 1, left, suspect 2, right

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for a series of armed robberies from businesses in the greater Charlotte area.

In all eight robberies, the suspects robbed the businesses at gunpoint.

The first two robberies took place last Tuesday, within 30 minutes of one another. The first was at the Waffle House on Stetson Drive, the second at the Jack in the Box on North Tryon Street.

The next armed robbery took place last Thursday when the Burger King on Westinghouse Boulevard was robbed at gunpoint just after 6 a.m.

The fourth robbery occurred on Friday just before 10 p.m. when suspects entered the Popeye's on Albemarle Road and robbed the business at gunpoint.

The final four robberies took place on Sunday. The McDonalds on Monroe Road, the Advanced Auto Parts store on Albemarle Road, the Burger King on South Boulevard, and the Jack in the Box on Westinghouse Boulevard were all robbed at gunpoint.

Police are looking for two suspects who they believe are connected to these crimes.

The first suspect is described as a light skin, black male in his early 20's to early 30's. They believe he is approximately 6-feet tall and is reported to have a thin build.

Suspect 1

The second suspect is described as a black male who stands at approximately 5-foot-6-inches tall.

Suspect 2

CMPD released the following safe business practices in robbery cases:

Some tips for staff handling cash include:

• Keep the cash register fund to a minimum

• Use a drop safe with a time lock on it. Don’t hide money in a drawer or under the counter

• Make frequent but not routine bank deposits

• Drop all bills over $5 into the drop safe as soon as they are received. Let customers see you making drops

• Vary the time of day that the cash register is emptied

• At night, run an “empty register” – just $5s and change

• Keep “bait money” (several bills with recorded serial numbers) in the cash tray for positive identification in the event of a robbery

• Post signs visible to the public indicating that

- There is a time lock safe in use and it cannot be opened during late night hours

- There is a limited amount of accessible cash and lottery tickets on the premises



Visibility and Store Layout

• Put the cash register where it can be seen by people inside and outside the store

• Don’t put the cash register near the exit or entrance

• Maintain good visibility into and out of the store

- Keep shrubbery around the outside of the store to a minimum

- Keep the windows and counters clear of posters and obstructions

- Have good, bright, balanced lighting both inside and outside of the store

• Keep shelves low for good visibility inside the store

• Keep the shelves tidy

• Install mirrors so that all areas of the store can be seen from the sales counter

• Design the counter high and deep enough to provide some physical distance from a threatening person

Surveillance

• Use surveillance monitoring equipment

• Put up a sign advertising the fact that the premises are monitored by video surveillance

• Use CCTV monitors and cameras. These should be visible to customers

• Equip workers with personal emergency transmitters (“PETs”) that are monitored by a security company 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

• Install a “panic button” at the sales counter

• Consider providing workers with an warning device that triggers if movement or signals are not detected within a set time

• Make sure all security cameras, monitors and PETs are regularly tested. Record and keep copies of the tests

• Install height markers at the doorways

• Install one-way observation windows so that workers in the back room can see out into the store

If there is a Robbery:

• Obey the robber’s orders — Let the robber know you intend to cooperate. Hand over cash and merchandise and do exactly as the robber says. If you are not sure what the robber is telling you, ask. Don't argue

• Do not use a weapon or threaten to use one

• Tell the robber about any possible surprises — Tell the robber before reaching for anything or moving in any way. Tell the robber if another person is in the back room so the robber will not be startled

• Keep it short — The longer a robbery takes the more nervous the robber becomes

• Stay calm — Handle the entire situation as if you were making a sale to a customer. Try to pay attention to what the robber is wearing, and what he or she looks like. Try to note the robber’s height on the height marker as soon as he or she leaves

• Don’t try to stop the robber — Trying to fight with a robber is foolish. Even if you don’t see a weapon, always assume the robber has one

After the robber leaves:

• Don’t chase or follow the robber — This will only invite violence, and it may confuse the police as to who is involved with the robbery

• Write down information immediately — As soon as the robber has left, make notes about their appearance, mannerisms, and specific features, as well as the time and the direction they took when they left. If possible, get a description of their vehicle and write down the license plate number, but never leave the safety of the premises or follow a vehicle to do so!

• Call the police — Dial 9-1-1 as soon as it is safe to do so. Don’t hang up until they tell you to

• Lock the doors and protect the crime scene. Discontinue business until the police are finished. Don’t touch any evidence

• Don’t estimate the amount of the loss. If you’re certain of the amount, tell police, but don’t guess

• Call your employer as soon as possible

• Write a report describing the robbery and include all the information you can

