Sexual assault on App State campus being investigated

BOONE, N.C. - The University Police at Appalachian State University have confirmed they are investigating a sexual assault on a female that happened inside a residence hall over the weekend

According to records, at approximately 3 a.m. on Wednesday, a female student reported that she was sexually assaulted by a male acquaintance inside the residence hall room. The crime occurred on Saturday.

The suspect reportedly was allowed access to the room under the pretense of him charging his phone.

Police say the suspect is not affiliated with the University.

The university is providing resources and support to assist the student who reported this incident, and stated:

"We will continue to take actions to maintain the safety and security of the campus community."

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call University Police at 828-262-2150.

