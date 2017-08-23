Sexual assaults at two local universities reveal shocking details

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Sexual Assaults at two local schools are now being looked into further, with one thing in common among most reported cases.

The University Police at Appalachian State University have confirmed they are investigating a sexual assault on a female that happened inside a residence hall over the weekend

According to records, at approximately 3 a.m. on Wednesday, a female student reported that she was sexually assaulted by a male acquaintance inside the residence hall room. The crime occurred on Saturday.

The suspect reportedly was allowed access to the room under the pretense of him charging his phone.

Police say the suspect is not affiliated with the University.

Here in Charlotte, another school has it's own system when reporting a sexual assault.

When a student reports a sex crime to UNC Charlotte, the school is required to notify the state.

NBC Charlotte looked through these reports and uncovered where some of the most violent crimes on campus are happening.

While hundreds of freshman are preparing to embark on the new college experience away from home, their parents worry about what may happen to them and whether they'll be safe living on their own.

NBC Charlotte asked for the 20 most reports that would indicate some type of violent crime on campus.

Most of the cases of rape are alleged to have happened in dorms on campus.

From Hunt, Moore and Levine Halls near the main entrance to Miltimore and Lynch Halls off of Cameron Boulevard.

UNC Charlotte reports indicate one case of reported rape at Lynch Hall was "Physical violence consisted of picking her up and dragging her around several rooms, resulting in bruising (...) Consisted of assaulting while she was incapacitated as well as not stopping when she told him to."

It's not just rape cases reported to the state. Dating violence is also a major problem.

Like this one from Lynch Hall. "Clients boyfriend spit in her face and grabbed her by the shoulders during an argument. This occurred in the hallway of her dormitory, and her boyfriend is also a UNCC Student."

One report indicated an attack at an off-campus fraternity house for Sigma Tau Gamma.

The student says she was, "Taken into a second floor bathroom and Sigma Tau Gamma house by a 19 or 20-year-old male. Sexual assault occurred, perpetrated by the male."

NBC Charlotte reached out to Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity for a comment on the story.

At first the fraternity didn't even know about the case, but eventually said:

"This issue was not brought to our attention because the complainant did not move forward with charges."

There were at least 61 reported assaults at the UNC Charlotte over a five-year span. Many cases go unreported.

Many times charges are never filed.

The University encourages any victim of a crime to step forward -- as it may be the only way to put an end to attacks on campus.

UNC Charlotte is not alone with it's high levels of violent crimes.

UNC Chapel Hill has also reported dozens over the years, many of them include reported sex assaults on campus including dorms and fraternity houses.

© 2017 WCNC.COM