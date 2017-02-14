Sheriff: 9-year-old attacked by pit bull

(Photo: Thinkstock)

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in Alexander County are investigating after they say a 9-year-old boy was attacked by a pit bull Saturday.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Pop Davis Road in reference to a dog attack.

When deputies arrived, they learned that a pit bull attacked the boy while he was playing in the owner of the dog’s yard with another child. Police say that the pit bull was inside the home while the two children were playing when it escaped through a screen door and attacked.

Animal Control authorities were notified of the attack and took control of the dog, police say.

Deputies say the boy suffered injuries to his ear and was taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries was not disclosed.

