Sheriff: Duo beat man with claw hammer

(L) Stacy Heatley; (R) Patricia Hunley. (Credit: Burke County Sheriff's Office)

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. -- A duo accused of traumatically injuring a man with a claw hammer are behind bars.

Last Friday, the Burke County Sheriff's Office says Stacy Heatley, 43, and Patricia Hunley, 57, beat a man with claw hammer before robbing him of his phone, wallet and truck. The incident occurred at a mobile home park in the Salem area.

Winston-Salem Police took Heatley and Hunley into custody on Wednesday.

Heatley and Hunley are each charged with attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping, felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a firearm, larceny of a motor vehicle, conspire to commit larceny and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill causing serious injury.

Both Heatly and Hunley and held on a $1 million bond.

