Sheriff: Intoxicated man injured deputies during fight

Hayden Davidson (Photo: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – Three people were arrested after an Iredell County man attacked deputies while being arrested Wednesday, police said.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported domestic dispute at an apartment complex on Barrington Lane in Mooresville a little before midnight Wednesday night.

When deputies arrived at the home, they learned that three people under the age of 21 were intoxicated. One of the people involved, identified as Hayden James Davidson, 19, had an outstanding warrant for assault on a female.

When deputies attempted to arrested Davidson, investigators said he began fighting with deputies, requiring one of the officers to be taken to the hospital for treatment. Davidson allegedly assaulted two other deputies during the fight before being arrested. He was charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer causing physical injury, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and consuming alcohol under the age of 21.

Davidson was taken before a judge and given a $5,000 bond on the October 4 charges, but received no bond for his outstanding warrant.

Kristian Saul (Photo: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

Danielle Renee Oddo (Photo: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies also arrested Kristian Balazs Saul, 20, and Danielle Renee Oddo, 18, in connection with the incident. Both were charged with consuming alcohol under the age of 21.

© 2017 WCNC.COM