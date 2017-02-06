Sheriff: Iredell County inmate attacks officers

FILE PHOTO (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – An Iredell County corrections officer was sent to the hospital after police say an inmate attacked two officers Sunday morning.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Robert Lail attempted to throw an unknown substance on an officer while he was passing out breakfast trays. Lail was then sprayed with pepper spray and removed from his cell.

Authorities say that Lail became aggressive and attacked the officers that were taking him to the shower. One of the officials was taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital with scratches to his face and a bite wound on his left arm. The second officer injured her knee and ring finger, police say.

Lail was charged with two counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of misdemeanor assault on a government official.

He was in the custody of the Iredell County Detention Center since January 24, 2017 for assault on law enforcement and multiple drug charges.

