Sheriff: NC couple kept infant in cage for 23 hours daily

Haley Trantham (Photo: Madison County Sheriff's Office)

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. – A western North Carolina couple was arrested after police said they kept an infant in a cage for 23 hours on a daily basis.

According to a post on the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies responded to a home in Mars Hill in reference to a complaint of child neglect. While searching the home, deputies located the child in an upstairs portion of the house locked inside the self-made cage.

Investigators said they learned that the child was held inside the cage for 23 hours or more on a daily basis and was only given minimal amounts of food.

Deputies charged Haley Trantham and Vincent Lee II with two counts of child abuse. Haley was also charged with possession of marijuana, according to deputies. Both suspects are being held in the Madison County Detention Center.

