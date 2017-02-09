Sheriff: Over 40 marijuana plants found inside Statesville home

Phillip William Kiser (Photo: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – A Statesville man was arrested Wednesday after investigators found over 40 marijuana plants in his home while executing a search warrant.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, drug investigators received a tip about a possible marijuana growing operation in the area of River Hill Road. Deputies set up a surveillance operation and identified a home in the 100 block of Southway Lane as the “grow house.”

After obtaining a search warrant for the home, investigators detected a strong smell of marijuana. Forty-three marijuana plants were found inside the home, along with water pumps, fertilizer, and equipment to grow the plants indoors. In another room, investigators say they found over 100 pots used to grow marijuana, as well as more equipment for growing and processing the marijuana.

Phillip William Kiser, 38, turned himself into police shortly after the search warrant was executed. He was taken to the Iredell County Jail and charged with felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for sell or manufacture of marijuana, and felony manufacturing of marijuana.

Investigators say they anticipate additional arrests in connection to the operation.

Copyright 2017 WCNC