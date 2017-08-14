Sheriff: Store owner tackles robbery suspect

siren (Photo: KGW)

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. – A Lincoln County store owner suffered minor injuries when he tried to tackle a robbery suspect Monday morning, detectives said.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, two men entered Jerry’s One Stop on East Highway 27 in Iron Station around 8 a.m. and pretended to make a small purchase. Deputies said that when the clerk opened the cash register, one of the men reached into the drawer and snatched cash.

Investigators said the clerk yelled to the store owner, who approached the man and grabbed him from behind and took him to the ground. During the exchange, the suspect got away from the owner and he and the other man involved ran from the store. A customer at the store’s gas pumps followed the suspects before they got into a parked vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made in the case.

