Sheriff: Student had gun on school bus

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. -- A high school student was found to be in possession of a firearm on a school bus Monday, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say a parent called in the tip to the Sheriff's Office, and the bus was pulled over on Flowes Store Road near Highway 601. That's when the student was found and the gun located.

No further details were immediately made available.

