Sheriff: Wanted man led deputies on chase that ended in crash on I-77

Curtis Luther Dalton Jr. (Photo: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in Iredell County arrested a man that led authorities on a chase that ended in a crash on I-77 just north of Statesville Tuesday afternoon.

According to Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, deputies were tracking an individual in connection with a home invasion from a neighboring county. Deputies attempted to stop the suspect, identified as Curtis Luther Dalton Jr., 28, on Turnersburg Highway a little after 12 p.m.

Investigators say that Dalton refused to stop for deputies in the area of Shoemaker Drive and West Debbie Lane, intentionally hitting two deputies during his attempts to escape. Police say Dalton flipped the vehicle he was driving in the backyard of a home on West Debbie Drive, leaving a female passenger trapped inside with injuries. Multiple firearms were recovered inside the vehicle by Iredell County deputies.

Police chase ends in crash on l 77 in Statesville. Southbound side now open again @wcnc pic.twitter.com/S5JpClelP5 — RadBerky (@RBerkywcnc) April 26, 2017

An Iredell County K9 unit began tracking Dalton, who police say stole a white Chevy van from a residence in the area of Cooper Farm Road, initiating another chase with deputies.

Deputies attempted to stop Dalton using stop sticks several times and another deputy was struck before Dalton made his way onto I-77 south, deputies say. State troopers assisted deputies in pursuit of Dalton, and the decision was made to stop Dalton using a vehicle maneuver.

“Given the dangerous behavior and his direction of travel, toward an elementary school within a half mile, this suspect needed to be stopped and arrested immediately,” Campbell said.

Dalson was charged with six counts of assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement officer, felony speeding to elude arrest, felony larceny of a motor vehicle and careless and reckless driving. Deputies say he was also wanted on warrants in Rowan County and in Virginia.

Officials say the female passenger in the first crash was treated and released from Davis Regional Medical Center.

