NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. -- Police are investigating after two people were shot early Friday morning at an apartment complex in Kings Mountain.

Arriving on the scene, police found that Trevon Shamar Mintz, 18, and Tracy Bernard Mintz, 23, had been shot and transported to Kings Mountain Emergency Center in a privately-owned vehicle.

The suspect, 24-year-old Justin Earl Ford, has been described as a black male with long dread locks with black tips. He reportedly left the scene in a blue/gray Honda Accord with tinted windows, possibly 2001 model year.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Corporal K. L. Hamrick at 704-734-0444 or Cleveland County CrimeStoppers at 704-481-8477.

© 2017 WCNC.COM