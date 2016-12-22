Woman shot, killed in Union County, deputies say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. – One person is in custody after a woman was shot and killed in Union County Thursday morning, officials said.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of someone with a gun on Belk Mill Road around 7 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found a female victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police have not identified the person in custody or the victim in the case.

No further details were made available by authorities.

