Shooting suspect leads CMPD on chase through west Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a shooting suspect is in custody after leading officers on a chase near west Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

CMPD responded to reports of a home being shot into on Lobilia Lane. Officers were able to determine the shooting suspect's identity and later spotted the suspect vehicle.

As officers initiated a traffic stop on the suspect, the suspect vehicle refused to stop and a chase ensued. The chase eventually ended on Hathaway Hills Drive and the suspect was detained.

No one was injured from the shooting, according to CMPD. Officials have not released the shooting suspect's identity.

© 2017 WCNC.COM