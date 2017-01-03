Shots fired at Guildord County Deputy

Ernest Antonio Spinks (Photo: Guilford Co. Sheriff's Office)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Guilford County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for Ernest Antonio Spinks, whom they say shot at a deputy while ramming a stolen car into the deputy's car late Monday night.

Ernest Antonio Spinks

Spinks, 27, of Asheboro, fired shots from a stolen Winston-Salem car after backing out of a driveway on NC 62 near Hunt Road. The deputy chased Spinks briefly before Spinks turned his car around and rammed the deputy's car and shot into it again. The deputy then fired at Spinks as his car ran off the road. Spinks was able to get away on foot.

The deputy shot at was not injured.

The owner of the stolen car saw it parked at a gas station in High Point and called 911 after following Spinks when he left the station. Deputies were dispatched around 9:30.

Officers with the Greensboro Police Department are helping with the search. Spinks is considered armed and dangerous.

Ernest Antonio Spinks

Deputies set up a command post at NC 62 and Hunt Road and some surrounding roads were blocked off to traffic.

Anyone with information about Spinks should call Detective John Lowes at (336) 421-9056 or email jlowes@co.guilford.nc.us, or contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

(© 2017 WFMY)