Light Rail Station-110309 (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- City officials say someone fired shots at the Lynx light rail Friday evening.

Around 4:30, shots were fired at the Lynx light rail at the I-485 station in south Charlotte.

No injuries were reported.

CATS says they're operating as normal.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have not yet commented.

Copyright 2017 WCNC