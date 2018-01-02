WCNC
Shots fired at northeast Charlotte Walgreens, police say

One person was detained after a shooting near a Walgreens in northeast Charlotte Tuesday.

WCNC 5:14 PM. EST January 02, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person was detained after shots were fired at a Walgreens in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a reported shooting at the Walgreens in the 2200 block of West Sugar Creek Road just after 4 p.m. 

Investigators said one person fired a weapon at the business but did not hit anyone. One person was detained. CMPD’s K9 and aviation units were also called to the scene to assist in the search for a second person. 

Police have not identified a suspect in the case. No injuries were reported. 

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com are more information becomes available. 
 

