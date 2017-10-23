Shots fired outside Amélie's in NoDa, police sa

WCNC File Photo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after two vehicles were shot in the parking lot of a NoDa business early Sunday.

According to CMPD, officers responded to an assault at Red@28th in the 2400 block of North Davidson Street a little before 1 a.m. Police said a dispute between customers spilled into the parking lot of the establishment. Investigators said the suspect fired multiple rounds at the victim, striking two vehicles, one of which was occupied.

CMPD has not identified the suspect or made an arrest in connection with this incident.

Amélie’s French Bakery and Café, which shares the parking lot with Red@28th, released the following statement Monday:

Early Sunday morning, an assault and shooting occurred in the parking area shared by Amélie’s French Bakery & Café’s NoDa location. While the altercation did not happen at Amélie’s, the attentive staff alerted customers to move away from the doors and windows as the situation played out. Thankfully no one was seriously hurt during the incident and the local police immediately jumped into action. Mary Jayne Wilson, Director of Operations at Amélie’s said, “We are shocked and saddened by the recent incident that occurred in the parking lot area outside Amélie’s NoDa location. We’ve been part of this community for over 9 years and have always felt safe alongside our business neighbors. We are thankful no one was seriously injured and the situation was handled quickly by local authorities. Our staff quickly enacted our emergency policy and procedures to ensure the safety of our staff and customers inside our doors. In addition to assisting CMPD as needed, we’ve reached out to the property management company for the shopping center to increase security and ensure the ongoing safety of all of our patrons.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CMPD Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.



