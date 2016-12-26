Shots fired outside N. Charlotte nightclub

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Shots rang out in the parking lot of a nightclub in north Charlotte Christmas night.

Around 10:20, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the 360 Lounge in the 7000 block of Smith Corners Boulevard on reports of shots fired, where they found a large crowd in the parking lot of the nightclub.

Police say their initial investigation indicates several subjects began shooting in the parking lot, damaging seven cars, three of which were occupied, and two businesses in the shopping center. No injuries were reported.

One of the vehicles that sustained gunfire was found abandoned a few miles away on Gibbon Road.

Police say as patrons were fleeing the gunfire, two cars were involved in a collision, one of which sustained gunfire; one of those vehicles was determined to have been stolen in South Carolina, and authorities say the occupants of that car fled the scene immediately and have not yet been apprehended.

About an hour later, a residence in the 5300 block of Nevin Road was shot into, and police say that shooting is connected to the nightclub shooting. No one was injured, and police say another vehicle, an unoccupied rental car, was found nearby with multiple bullet holes.

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to call CMPD.

