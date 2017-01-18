Sidewalk death prompts streetlight concerns

(Photo: Corey Brown, GoFundMe Account)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Tuesday night friends and family held a vigil for25-year-oldd Corey Brown, who was killed in a hit and run on Sunday.

Police still don’t know who struck Brown, who was walking on the sidewalk at the time.

"It’s just sad someone would do that to him and just leave him here,” Corey’s friend Giovanni Rodriguez said. “This is Corey right here. Family, togetherness, support. That was him, that was him.”

Friends and family lined the sidewalk where Brown was killed, candles glowing in the dark. Perhaps too dark.

In fact, about a dozen lights in the area are out.

“There should be street lights here especially on a busy road,” Rodriguez said. “It is a very big concern.”

Over the past few months there have been three pedestrians stuck in the same Lawyers Road area.

“You have to basically wait until traffic dies down to run across the street,” Rodriguez said.

City statistics show at the intersection of Lawyers and Albemarle alone, there were 11 crashes at in 2012. That rose to 28 crashes in 2013, jumping again to 32 in 2014.

Corey’s family says they plan to bring their concerns to the city.

“A lot of people this year alone have been involved in hit and run fatalities and it’s not a joke anymore,” Corey’s friend Katina White-Price said. “Were dependent on the city to lighten up these streets.”

City of Charlotte officials says if you notice a light out, call 311 and they will fax a request to Duke. They say the power company is in charge of maintaining the lights.

