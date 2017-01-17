Missing Huntersville man found safe

Charles William Stephens (Photo: Huntersville Police Department)

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – An elderly man that was reported missing in Huntersville has been found safe, according to police.

Huntersville Police say that 75-year-old Charles William Stephens went missing around 9 p.m. Tuesday. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment. He was reported to have been found safe a little after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with black sleeves, blue jogging pants, brown boots, and a baseball cap at 9424 Pembroke Road in Huntersville.

Stephens is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-10, weighing 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and short, gray hair.

Anyone with information regarding Stephens’ whereabouts is asked to call Huntersville Police immediately at 704-464-5400.

