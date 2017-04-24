Six facing drug charges in Union County

Tiffany Marie Walls

UNION COUNTY, N.C. – Six people were arrested on drug charges in Union County this week.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the SAFE (Sheriff’s Alcohol Field Enforcement) unit made several traffic stops that led to drug seizures and arrests.

The following people were arrested during the operation:

Christopher Gutierrez Romo, 38, of Charlotte: Possession of Cocaine

Lisa Rochelle Price, 38, of Indian Trail: Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jordan Isaiah Washington, 19, of Monroe: Possession of less than half-ounce of Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia.

Jerell Parish Banks, 23, of Charlotte: Possession of Marijuana up to half-ounce and Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia.

Travone Antonio Maye, 20, of Charlotte: Possession of Marijuana half-ounce to 1.5-ounces and Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia.

Tiffany Marie Walls, 33, of Wilmington: Possession of Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

© 2017 WCNC.COM