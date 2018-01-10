Six years later, driver charged in deadly hit and run

Photo: Gastonia County Jail

GASTONIA, N.C. -- Over six years later, Gastonia Police have made an arrest in a deadly 2011 hit and run.

On Saturday, August 27, 2011, 54-year-old Shelia Patterson was walking on West Franklin Boulevard near Trakas Boulevard in the late evening hours. Authorities said she was struck by a 2001 Pontiac Sunfire.

She was found by a passing motorist the next morning and transported to a local hospital before being transferred to Carolinas Medical Center. Patterson died from her injuries at CMC on August 29, 2011.

The Gastonia Police Department said Wednesday that they were able to identify 26-year-old Lucas Heath Fuller as the driver of the vehicle after a citizen came forward with new information.

Fuller was taken into custody on January 10, 2018 and charged with one count of felony hit and run.

