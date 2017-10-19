South End shooting being investigated as homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a man shot earlier this month died as a result of a gunshot wound.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Baltimore Avenue in South End around 10 p.m. on October 9.

The victim, identified as 53-year-old Willie Baker, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police said Baker died on October 16 as a result of the gunshot wound.

John Jeter, 60, was arrested and charged on the night of the shooting with assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Jeter is now facing a charge of murder in connection with Baker’s death.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

