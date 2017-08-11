Man charged with using stolen credit cards

Via Iredell County Sheriff’s Office

MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- A Statesville man accused of avoiding police for two months has finally been arrested.

Logan Dean Baker, 26, has been charged with breaking and entering to a motor vehicle, larceny, identity theft, obtain property by false pretense, larceny of a motor vehicle.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a report of a broken into vehicle and stolen debit and credit cards on May 31. Upon investigation, police found that the stolen cards were used at a Walmart in Mooresville.

Detectives were able to circulate security footage from the Walmart to social media, and with the help of the public and Baker's family identify Logan Baker as the suspect.

Baker initially refused an interview with police but detectives obtained arrest warrants on June 14.

On August 8, after two months, Baker was arrested by Salisbury Police in collaboration with Statesville Police for a separate larceny of a motor vehicle incident which happened in Statesville.

Baker was then transported to Iredell County Detention and given a $25,000 bond.

