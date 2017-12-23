Statesville Police search for suspect after armed bank robbery

Via Statesville Police

STATESVILLE, N.C. -- Statesville Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery that happened on Friday afternoon.

According to police, an armed male suspect robbed the First National Bank, located at 3475 east Broad Street, just before 6 p.m.

Police say the suspect entered the bank with a handgun, demanded money and then fled with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a tall black man, wth short 'goatee' style facial hair. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a ball cap.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406, or Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.

Police say callers can remain anonymous and a cash reward is possible.

© 2017 WCNC.COM