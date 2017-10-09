Sterling Elementary closed Tuesday due to police investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A south Charlotte elementary school will be closed Tuesday due to an ongoing police investigating, school officials announced Monday.

In a statement released by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Chief Communications Officer Tracy Russ, CMS announced Sterling Elementary School will be closed for all students, staff and personnel.

“The safety of students, staff and all school personnel is top priority. Out of an abundance of caution and after consultation with law enforcement authorities in an ongoing investigation, Sterling Elementary is closed on Tuesday, Oct 10 for all students, staff and personnel. We are unable to provide further details at this time as this is an active investigation and will provide an update to Sterling Elementary families and staff for the Wednesday schedule as soon as possible.”

NBC Charlotte reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for more information but has not yet received a response. Continue to check with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.

