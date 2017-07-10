Stolen guns, drugs seized from Statesville home

Deputies in Iredell County seized multiple stolen weapons, drugs, and drug paraphernalia from a home in Statesville Friday. (Photo: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – Two Iredell County men were arrested Friday after deputies found multiple stolen weapons and drugs inside a Statesville home.

According to Iredell Count Sheriff Darren Campbell, narcotics detectives executed a search warrant on July 7 at a home in the 1100 block of Rita Avenue in the Park Drive neighborhood of Statesville.

When agents entered the home, authorities said they found to men in the living room. Next to one of the men was an AR-15 rifle loaded with a 50-round rotary magazine, Campbell said. A loaded .38 caliber pistol was next to the other man. Both suspects were taken into police custody while investigators searched the home.

Deputies located eight loaded guns and numerous rounds of ammunition inside the home, as well as crack cocaine, digital scales, other drug paraphernalia, and over $1,800 in cash. According to law enforcement officials, three of the weapons were determined to be stolen out of Alexander, Burke, and Iredell counties.

Craig Alan Blackwell Jr. (Photo: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

Craig Alan Blackwell Jr., 24, of Statesville, was arrested and charged following the search. He was charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling or place to sell controlled substances, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and three counts of felony possession of a stolen firearm.

Billy Dalton Jr. (Photo: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies also charged 26-year-old Billy Ray Dalton Jr. in connection with the incident. Dalton was charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling or place to sell controlled substances and three counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

Billy Dalton Sr. (Photo: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies also received warrants against Billy Ray Dalton Sr., aka “Nuck.” He is wanted on felony possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling or place to sell controlled substances and three felony counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

