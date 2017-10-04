Stolen smoker sparks community uprising

WAXHAW, N.C. -- Marco Brito knows how to cook barbecue.

"What's there not to love about a whole hog?" asks Marco. "16 hours, slow and low."

But don't ask the Texas native if the Tar Heel State serves the better smoked pull pork.

"You're going to me in trouble, man!"

Brito has always had a passion for the pig and you can't doubt him considering his 31 years of experience in the kitchen.

"You gotta rub it, love it, and watch after it," he says of cooking the whole hog, his delicacy.

He's also passionate about his bar-b-que pit, the "true Tex-alina smoke," as he calls it.

He bought the custom-made smoker three weeks ago, for more than $10,000 from Smoking Steel Works in Salisbury.

The smoker can heat up to 350 degrees but right now, it's hotter than a two-dollar pistol.

"Somebody stole it from my house Monday morning," Brito told NBC Charlotte. "I couldn't breath after it happened."

After collecting his thoughts, Marco realized that he was no longer in hog heaven so he put in a prayer request to his heavenly father, reported the crime to police and then made a Facebook post which got crazy traction.

"I couldn't believe it."

His original post has been shared more than 2,000 times.

Igniting compliments and concerns from borders beyond the Carolinas.

"The community is pushing hard to catch this guy," said Brito and while most might see a pulled pork sandwich or slab or ribs as a delicious meal, Marco says the Carolina BBQ community about more than cooking.

"A family, what a family should be," he said.

With all the social media response, Brito says people on Facebook believe they've seen the Que-Culprit but police said no arrests have been made.

In the meantime, Marco is pulling pork and work at JB's Lazy Pig in Waxhaw with a message for the smoker-stealing suspect.

"You have my smoker. Take care of it but if we find you, I'll say a prayer for you!"

© 2017 WCNC.COM