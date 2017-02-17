Student in Monroe charged with making threat to school

MONROE, N.C. – Police in Monroe have arrested a Central Academy of Technology and Arts student after they say a threat was made on social media earlier this week.

According to Monroe Police, Central Academy staff worked with law enforcement during the investigation and the student was disciplined according to the school’s code of conduct. Investigators say that Monroe Police were informed of a possible threat of violence on Wednesday, February 15.

The student, an eleventh-grader at CATA, was charged with communicating threats by Monroe Police. Police say the student was charged and released on written citation and that upon investigation, investigators had no indication that the threat was credible.

As a precaution, extra security was put in place at the school Friday. School administration and investigators have not disclosed what kind of thread was made by the student. The student in custody has not been identified.

Union County Public Schools released the following statement:

Union County Public Schools takes all safety matters seriously. When threats are made to schools, our staff works closely with law enforcement officers to investigate these incidents. We will not tolerate behavior that disrupts a safe school environment. Students who are involved in incidents related to threats will be disciplined according to the UCPS Code of Conduct.

RELATED: Ardrey Kell High School ups security after threat

Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools also increased security at Ardrey Kell High School after two threats were made against the school earlier this week. Increased security at Ardrey Kell included no backpacks for students on campus Friday, as well as additional police and security officers.

