Student shot with BB gun on school bus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Parents of students who attend Sugar Creek Charter School in north Charlotte are in shock after learning a student was shot in the face by a BB gun while on his school bus.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the shooting happened at 4:10 p.m. in the 500 block of Sinclair Street in northwest Charlotte.

They say an 11-year-old fired a Red Ryder BB gun into the bus and that the BB went through the bus window, striking an 11-year-old boy in the cheek.

“Kids are getting younger and younger that are having access to guns, which is just heartbreaking,” said Excolar Miller, who was at the school Tuesday picking up her granddaughter.

Police say the boy suffered “visible damage to his right cheek” but that he refused treatment.

"That’s why I say parents got to know what their children are playing with. It will do damage just like a regular gun, it ain’t no different,” said Bruce Hayes.

The 11-year-old suspect has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, according to the incident report.

