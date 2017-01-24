Suspect charged in string of armed robberies

James White Brunch. (Credit: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested one person in connection with a series of armed robberies across the Charlotte area.

James White Bunch, 28, was developed as a suspect in the case and was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with 10 counts of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, five counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, felony breaking and entering, attempted armed robbery and one count of assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Bunch is charged in connection to the following cases:

• July 8, 2016 armed robbery of Jimmy John’s, located at 9130 Harris Corner Parkway

• October 9, 2016 armed robbery of Burger King, located at 7026 Albemarle Road

• October 30, 2016 armed robbery of McDonald’s, located at 6227 Monroe Road

• October 30, 2016 armed robbery of Popeyes, located at 6011 Albemarle Road

• December 9, 2016 armed robbery of Panera, located at 9321 J W Clay Boulevard

• December 16, 2016 armed robbery of Food Lion, located at 2931 E. WT Harris Boulevard

