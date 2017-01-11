Suspect confesses to 4-year-old's murder

Demarcus Heath.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The man accused of the Christmas Eve murder of his girlfriend’s daughter first tried to blame his girlfriend for what happened.

That new information came to light Wednesday morning when a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detective testified at a bond hearing for Demarcus Heath, who is charged with killing 4-year-old Mariya Owens.

On Christmas Eve, MEDIC was called to the Timber Crest Apartments in Charlotte where they found the girl unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at a hospital in Matthews.

In court Wednesday, the lead investigator on the case said Heath first said the girl had choked on something but later changed his story saying his girlfriend did it.

After three days and another round of questioning, the detective said Heath admitted he caused the girl’s injuries that included a separated spine and a torn aorta.

The girl’s mother, who was in court, said it was the first time she had heard that Heath tried to put the blame on her.



