Suspect killed after firing shots at NCHP during high speed chase

October 19, 2017

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- A suspect is dead and law enforcement is investigating after a shooting that occurred during a high speed chase Thursday morning. 

Authorities told NBC Charlotte that a suspect fired shots at a North Carolina Highway Patrol unit during the chase. 

 

 

Kings Mountain Police said the suspect involved in the chase was shot dead after two officers fired at him.

 

 

Following the incident, Lloyd Wright Road between Knox Road to Calvin Road were closed in York County due to the investigation. However, the chase is believed to have ended in Kings Mountain. 

Police told NBC Charlotte's Brandon Goldner on scene that an ambulance was called for the suspect.

