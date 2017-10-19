Suspect killed after firing shots at NCHP during high speed chase

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- A suspect is dead and law enforcement is investigating after a shooting that occurred during a high speed chase Thursday morning.

Authorities told NBC Charlotte that a suspect fired shots at a North Carolina Highway Patrol unit during the chase.

(Photo courtesy of Ron Felton)

ALERT: Lloyd White Rd between Knox Rd to Calvin Rd is closed due to a police investigation. #Traffic Avoid this area. — York County Sheriff (@YorkCoSheriffSC) October 19, 2017

Kings Mountain Police said the suspect involved in the chase was shot dead after two officers fired at him.

#BREAKING Kings Mountain Police confirm suspect involved in chase shot dead after two officers fired shots. Police say suspect pointed gun pic.twitter.com/w6JCIQjunv — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) October 19, 2017

Following the incident, Lloyd Wright Road between Knox Road to Calvin Road were closed in York County due to the investigation. However, the chase is believed to have ended in Kings Mountain.

Police told NBC Charlotte's Brandon Goldner on scene that an ambulance was called for the suspect.

