Suspect in 2015 Charlotte murder mystery arrested in Puerto Rico

Richard Allen Hable (Photo: CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A nearly two-year murder mystery gained ground Wednesday after a 26-year-old man was charged with the 2015 murder of Richard Allen Hable.

CMPD began investigating the disappearance of Richard Allen Hable, on September 2, 2015. Hable was 47 at the time.

The individual who reported Hable missing told police they had not seen or heard from him since May 2015.

The following day officers located the remains of Hable underneath a home in the 7500 block of Bondhaven Road.

On Wednesday, nearly two years later, CMPD charged Gabriel Pagan Santiago with Hable's murder.

According to police, information and evidence gathered by homicide detectives led them in identifying Santiago as a suspect. Officials say Santiago and Hable were associates from the neighborhood in which they resided. It's believed that Hable allowed Santiago to live with him prior to his murder.

Santiago was located and arrested in San Juan, Puerto Rico. CMPD says the FBI San Juan Violent Crimes Task Force assisted in the search and arrest.

Santiago is reportedly being processed in Federal Court and will be extradited back to North Carolina following his court procedures.

Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WCNC