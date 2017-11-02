WCNC
Close

Suspect in custody after southeast Charlotte police chase

WCNC 1:19 PM. EDT November 02, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte- Mecklenburg Police have a robbery suspect in custody after a chase that started in southeast Charlotte.

According to police, the incident started on the 2500 block of Cranbrook Lane. The armed suspect took the victim's car at gunpoint. 

A short time later, officers spotted the stolen car and engaged in pursuit. The suspect hit a pole and was taken into custody. 

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories