Suspect in southeast Charlotte officer-involved shooting arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The suspect in an officer-involved shooting in southeast Charlotte earlier this week was released from the hospital Friday, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Nicholas Poulos, 30, was released and taken into police custody Friday afternoon. Poulos was served warrants for assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, assault with a deadly weapon against a civilian, four counts of damage to property, possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as possession of marijuana in connection with an officer-involved shooting in southeast Charlotte Wednesday night.

Police said the incident happened near the intersection of Wendover Road and Monroe Road, but the situation began near Carowinds Boulevard in Fort Mill when officers spotted a stolen vehicle.

Investigators alleged that Poulos rammed his vehicle into several police cruisers when they attempted to pull him over. At that moment, officer David Harvey fired his weapon, striking Poulos in the hand.

