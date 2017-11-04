Suspect in York County death investigation in custody

Jerry Cousar. PHOTO: York County Sheriff's Office.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- Deputies say a man who was wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in York County is in custody Saturday morning.

On Friday evening, York County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a shooting in the 700 block of Will Jones Circle in Catawba. Upon arrival, deputies found a male body with an apparent gunshot wound.

Following investigations, deputies identified 41-year-old Jerry Cousar as a suspect. Cousar was located and arrested on Clear Run Road in Catawba.

Deputies charged Cousar with murder and trafficking 400 or more grams of cocaine, according to an arrest report.

Officials did not say if there are additional suspects in this deadly shooting. The case is still under investigation, deputies said.

