Suspect on the run after SWAT standoff in Huntersville, reports say

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- A man is suspected of shooting a female family member following Saturday morning's SWAT standoff with police.

According to Huntersville Police Chief Cleveland Spruill, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 100 block of Steuben Drive earlier Saturday morning. Upon arrival, officers found a woman injured from a gunshot wound.

According to Spruill, the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. Reports say officers are searching for 32-year-old Jonathan Edward Williams who is not in custody and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Spruill described Williams as a white male and is known to be wearing a body armor.

NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene reports that police and SWAT officers were at the shooting scene for hours. One neighbor near the scene said she wasn't allowed to leave the neighborhood until police could escort her.

"Six or eight more police cars the SWAT truck guys are jumping out and running through people's yards," said the neighbor. "We're like, 'This is a good neighborhood. Nothing like this happens,' so we're all in shock."

Police say shortly before noon, the North Mecklenburg SWAT Team made entry into the residence and the search revealed that Williams was no longer inside. It appears that the suspect fled the scene during the time officers were focused on evacuating the victims and other occupants, police say.

Spruill said officers were able to get female shooting victim, as well as several other occupants out of the house and transported the victim to a hospital. She was treated and released from the hospital, Spruill said.

Huntersville Police have obtained four warrants on Williams for the following charges: discharging a firearm into occupied property, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault by pointing a gun.

Anyone with information on this incident, as well as Williams' whereabouts are asked to call 704-464-5400.

© 2017 WCNC.COM